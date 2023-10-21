The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea will have Yu Liu as part of the field from October 19-21 as the golfers battle the par-72, 6,680-yard course, with a purse of $2,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Liu at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to win the tournament this week.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

Liu Odds to Win: +20000

Yu Liu Insights

Liu has finished better than par six times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in her last 18 rounds.

Liu has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In her past five events, Liu has finished in the top five once.

She has made the cut in four of her past five events.

Liu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score once.

Liu will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 36 -2 274 0 14 2 2 $458,245

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,680 yards.

Courses that Liu has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,563 yards, 117 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was good enough to place her in the 85th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Liu was better than 59% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Liu carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, better than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Liu did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Liu's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average of 6.5.

At that most recent outing, Liu's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Liu ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Liu carded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.4.

