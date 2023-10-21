Should you bet on Zach Hyman to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.5 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

Hyman has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Hyman has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 19 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

