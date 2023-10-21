The Edmonton Oilers, Zach Hyman included, will meet the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Hyman against the Jets, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zach Hyman vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hyman Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Hyman has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 18:11 on the ice per game.

Hyman has twice scored a goal in a game this year in four games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In three of four games this season, Hyman has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of four games this season, Hyman has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Hyman goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hyman Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 19 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 3 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.