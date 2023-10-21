Should you bet on Zemgus Girgensons to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Girgensons stats and insights

Girgensons has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Girgensons has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded seven goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have one shutout, and they average 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

