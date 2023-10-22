Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon has a good matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are giving up the most rushing yards in the NFL, 172.3 per game.

Dillon has received 64 carries, turning them into a team-best 194 yards (38.8 ypg) with one score. As a pass-catcher, Dillon has also caught three balls for 25 yards (5 ypg).

Dillon vs. the Broncos

Dillon vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games The Broncos have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Denver has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Broncos this season.

Dillon will face the NFL's worst run defense this week. The Broncos give up 172.3 yards on the ground per contest.

So far this season, the Broncos have conceded eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 27th in the league.

A.J. Dillon Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 39.5 (-111)

Dillon Rushing Insights

Dillon has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in five opportunities this season.

The Packers pass on 58.3% of their plays and run on 41.7%. They are 21st in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 55.2% of his team's 116 rushing attempts this season (64).

Dillon has rushed for a touchdown once this season in five games played.

He has scored one of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

He has 10 red zone carries for 58.8% of the team share (his team runs on 37.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Dillon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 13 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

