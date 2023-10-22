Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a good matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are allowing the most rushing yards in the league, 172.3 per game.

In the ground game, Jones has carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards (29.5 ypg). He has scored one rushing TD. Jones also has grabbed three passes for 82 yards (41 ypg) while scoring one touchdown in the air attack.

Jones vs. the Broncos

Jones vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games The Broncos have let three opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Denver has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Broncos have allowed two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The run defense of the Broncos is allowing 172.3 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks last in the NFL.

Opponents of the Broncos have scored eight touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Broncos' defense is 27th in the NFL in that category.

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-118)

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has yet to hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his two opportunities this season.

The Packers, who are 21st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.3% of the time while running 41.7%.

He has handled 12.1% of his team's 116 rushing attempts this season (14).

Jones has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored two of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

He has two carries in the red zone (11.8% of his team's 17 red zone rushes).

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Jones Receiving Insights

Jones has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

Jones has 3.7% of his team's target share (six targets on 162 passing attempts).

He has averaged 13.7 yards per target (82 yards on six targets).

Jones has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Jones (three red zone targets) has been targeted 10.7% of the time in the red zone (28 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD

