Can we anticipate Adam Ruzicka finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ruzicka stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.