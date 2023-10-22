For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

In one of five games so far this season, Mangiapane has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Mangiapane's shooting percentage is 50.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 13 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

