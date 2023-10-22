Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Fancy a wager on Mangiapane in the Flames-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:47 per game on the ice, is +2.

Through five games played this season, Mangiapane has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

In two of five games this year Mangiapane has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Mangiapane has had an assist twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Mangiapane's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Mangiapane has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 5 Games 2 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

