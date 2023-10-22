Andrew Mangiapane Game Preview: Flames vs. Red Wings - October 22
Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Fancy a wager on Mangiapane in the Flames-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Andrew Mangiapane vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mangiapane Season Stats Insights
- Mangiapane's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:47 per game on the ice, is +2.
- Through five games played this season, Mangiapane has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.
- In two of five games this year Mangiapane has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.
- Mangiapane has had an assist twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- Mangiapane's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Mangiapane has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Mangiapane Stats vs. the Red Wings
- The Red Wings have conceded 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|5
|Games
|2
|4
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.