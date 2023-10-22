Should you bet on Blake Coleman to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Coleman stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Coleman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Coleman has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.