For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Christopher Tanev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

