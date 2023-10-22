On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Dillon Dube going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Dube scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Dube's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 13.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

