For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Elias Lindholm a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

Lindholm has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Lindholm has picked up one assist on the power play.

Lindholm's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

