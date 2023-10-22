Will Jayden Reed find his way into the end zone when the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos come together in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Reed's 13 grabs have yielded 210 yards (42 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 27 times.

In one of five games this year, Reed has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0

