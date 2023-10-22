For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Huberdeau a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

Huberdeau has no points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 13 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

