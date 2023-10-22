Jonathan Huberdeau Game Preview: Flames vs. Red Wings - October 22
Jonathan Huberdeau will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Calgary Flames meet the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Fancy a wager on Huberdeau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Huberdeau Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Huberdeau has averaged 18:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.
- Huberdeau has twice scored a goal in a game this year in five games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Huberdeau has a point in three of five games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Huberdeau has an assist in one of five games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.
- Huberdeau has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Huberdeau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Huberdeau Stats vs. the Red Wings
- On defense, the Red Wings are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 13 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.
- The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|5
|Games
|2
|4
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
