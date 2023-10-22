Jonathan Huberdeau will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Calgary Flames meet the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Fancy a wager on Huberdeau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Huberdeau has averaged 18:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Huberdeau has twice scored a goal in a game this year in five games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Huberdeau has a point in three of five games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Huberdeau has an assist in one of five games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Huberdeau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 13 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 5 Games 2 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

