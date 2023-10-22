Stade Rennes and FC Lorient hit the pitch in one of many compelling matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today.

There is coverage available for all the action in Ligue 1 today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch FC Lorient vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes makes the trip to face FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

  • Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Watch FC Nantes vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC journeys to take on FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Toulouse FC vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims travels to match up with Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Lille OSC vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 makes the trip to match up with Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Watch AS Monaco vs FC Metz

FC Metz is on the road to match up with AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.

  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Watch Olympique Lyon vs Clermont Foot 63

Clermont Foot 63 is on the road to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

  • Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

