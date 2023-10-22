For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is MacKenzie Weegar a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

Weegar has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Weegar has zero points on the power play.

Weegar averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 13 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

