Mikael Backlund Game Preview: Flames vs. Red Wings - October 22
Mikael Backlund will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings meet on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 5:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Backlund against the Red Wings, we have lots of info to help.
Mikael Backlund vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Backlund Season Stats Insights
- Backlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:11 per game on the ice, is 0.
- Backlund has yet to score a goal this season through five games played.
- In one of five games this year, Backlund has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.
- In one of five games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.
- Backlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.
Backlund Stats vs. the Red Wings
- The Red Wings have given up 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|5
|Games
|2
|1
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
