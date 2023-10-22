Mikael Backlund will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings meet on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 5:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Backlund against the Red Wings, we have lots of info to help.

Mikael Backlund vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:11 per game on the ice, is 0.

Backlund has yet to score a goal this season through five games played.

In one of five games this year, Backlund has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of five games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Backlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Backlund Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 5 Games 2 1 Points 2 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

