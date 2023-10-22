For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Nazem Kadri a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

Kadri is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Kadri has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 13 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 13.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

