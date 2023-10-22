Nazem Kadri will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings play on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 5:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Kadri interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nazem Kadri vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Kadri has averaged 18:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Kadri has yet to score a goal this year through five games played.

In one of five games this season, Kadri has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Kadri has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.

Kadri's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kadri Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 5 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

