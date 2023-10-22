Will Noah Hanifin Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 22?
When the Calgary Flames face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, will Noah Hanifin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hanifin stats and insights
- Hanifin is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.