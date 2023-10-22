Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Thinking about a wager on Hanifin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Hanifin vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Hanifin has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 22:49 on the ice per game.

Through five games this year, Hanifin has yet to score a goal.

Hanifin has a point in three of five games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of five games this season, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hanifin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 13 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 5 Games 2 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.