Noah Hanifin Game Preview: Flames vs. Red Wings - October 22
Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Thinking about a wager on Hanifin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Noah Hanifin vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Hanifin Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Hanifin has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 22:49 on the ice per game.
- Through five games this year, Hanifin has yet to score a goal.
- Hanifin has a point in three of five games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- In three of five games this season, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Hanifin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.
- Hanifin has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Hanifin Stats vs. the Red Wings
- On defense, the Red Wings are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 13 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.
- The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|5
|Games
|2
|4
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|1
