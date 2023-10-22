The Denver Broncos (1-5) host the Green Bay Packers (2-3) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 22, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Packers vs. Broncos?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Packers winning by a considerably larger margin (7.8 points). Take the Packers.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 54.5%.
  • This is the first time this season the Packers are playing as the moneyline favorite.
  • Green Bay has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
  • The Broncos have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • This season, Denver has been at least a +100 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Green Bay (-1)
    • The Packers have gone 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
    • The Broncos have not won a game against the spread this season (0-5-1).
    • Denver is winless against the spread when it has played as 1-point underdogs or more (0-2).

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (45)
    • Green Bay and Denver combine to average 0.9 fewer points per game than the total of 45 set for this game.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 10.9 more points per game (55.9) than this game's total of 45 points.
    • Packers games have gone over the point total on three of five occasions (60%).
    • The teams have hit the over in four of the Broncos' six games with a set total.

    Dontayvion Wicks Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 19.0 1

    Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    6 217.5 12 25.0 0

