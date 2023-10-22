The Green Bay Packers (2-3) square off against the Denver Broncos (1-5) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The line predicts a close game, with the Packers favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the contest.

Interested in live betting the Packers/Broncos matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Packers vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have been leading after the first quarter in two games and have trailed after the first quarter in three games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Broncos have had the lead three times and have been behind three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In five games this season, the Packers have won the second quarter two times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time.

Green Bay's offense is averaging four points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up seven points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Broncos have won the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Packers have won the third quarter in four games and have been knotted up in one game.

On offense, Green Bay is averaging 9.2 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is giving up 2.2 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

The Broncos have been outscored in the third quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've tied the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Packers have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering eight points on average in that quarter.

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Broncos have won that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in three games.

Packers vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Packers have had the lead two times (1-1 in those games) and have trailed three times (1-2).

At the end of the first half, the Broncos have been winning three times and have trailed three times.

2nd Half

In five games this year, the Packers have won the second half three times, lost one time, and tied one time.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 16 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 10.2 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, with a 1-1 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in four games (0-4).

