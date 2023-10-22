The Green Bay Packers (2-3) go on the road to square off against the Denver Broncos (1-5) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

How to Watch Packers vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Packers Insights

This year, the Packers average 10.7 fewer points per game (22.6) than the Broncos give up (33.3).

The Packers collect 281.6 yards per game, 158.7 fewer yards than the 440.3 the Broncos allow per outing.

This season, Green Bay rushes for 90.7 fewer yards per game (81.6) than Denver allows per outing (172.3).

The Packers have six giveaways this season, while the Broncos have six takeaways.

Packers Away Performance

The Packers score more points in road games (25 per game) than they do overall (22.6), and concede fewer points in away games (20.7 per game) than overall (22.6).

The Packers accumulate fewer yards in away games (279.3 per game) than they do overall (281.6), and give up more (345.3 per game) than overall (337.8).

The Packers pick up 95.3 rushing yards per game away from home (13.7 more than overall), and allow 143 in road games (0.4 fewer than overall).

On the road, the Packers successfully convert more third downs (43.2%) than they do overall (40.9%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (34.1%) than overall (34.7%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 New Orleans W 18-17 FOX 9/28/2023 Detroit L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/9/2023 at Las Vegas L 17-13 ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Denver - CBS 10/29/2023 Minnesota - FOX 11/5/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS

