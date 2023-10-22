There is one matchup on today's Premier League schedule, West Ham United squaring off against Aston Villa.

Live coverage of all Premier League action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham United

West Ham United journeys to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network

Favorite: Aston Villa (-110)

Aston Villa (-110) Underdog: West Ham United (+280)

West Ham United (+280) Draw: (+285)

