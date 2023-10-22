Romeo Doubs vs. the Broncos' Defense: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 7 action at Empower Field at Mile High, the Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs will be up against the Denver Broncos defense and Kareem Jackson. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Green Bay receivers versus the Broncos' secondary.
Packers vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Romeo Doubs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos
|40.8
|8.2
|41
|103
|6.42
Romeo Doubs vs. Kareem Jackson Insights
Romeo Doubs & the Packers' Offense
- Romeo Doubs' 228 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has registered 21 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, Green Bay has 1,000 (200 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Packers are 20th in the league in scoring offense, at 22.6 points per game.
- Green Bay has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 32.4 times per contest, which is seventh in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Packers have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 28 times, which ranks them ninth in the NFL.
Kareem Jackson & the Broncos' Defense
- Kareem Jackson leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 37 tackles and two passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Denver is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,608 (268 per game). It also ranks 32nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.2).
- This year, the Broncos are having trouble on defense, giving up 33.3 points per game (32nd in NFL).
- Denver has allowed three players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Broncos have allowed a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.
Romeo Doubs vs. Kareem Jackson Advanced Stats
|Romeo Doubs
|Kareem Jackson
|Rec. Targets
|37
|16
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|21
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.9
|10
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|228
|37
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|45.6
|6.2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|41
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|2
|Interceptions
