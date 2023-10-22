With the Green Bay Packers taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Samori Toure a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Toure has grabbed four passes (nine targets) for 59 yards (14.8 per game) this year.

Toure does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0

