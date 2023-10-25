The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Alexander Holtz find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Holtz scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Holtz has zero points on the power play.

Holtz averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are allowing 19 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.