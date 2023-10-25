Will Brendan Smith find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Smith stats and insights

Smith is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.