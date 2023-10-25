The New York Knicks are 3.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics in the season opener for both teams at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The point total is set at 223.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 223.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 55 games last season, Boston and its opponents went over 223.5 total points.

The average number of points in Boston's outings last season was 229.4, which is 5.9 more points than the over/under for this game.

Boston went 45-37-0 ATS last season.

Boston won 52 of the 73 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (71.2%).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, the Celtics had a 42-17 record (winning 71.2% of their games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Celtics have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents combined to score more than 223.5 points in 47 of 82 games last season.

The average total points scored in Knicks games last year (223.5) is 5.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Knicks compiled a 46-36-0 ATS record last season.

New York was underdogs in 39 games last season and won 19 (48.7%) of those contests.

Last season, the Knicks won seven of their 17 games, or 41.2%, when they were an underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for New York.

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 23 times in 41 opportunities at home, and they covered 22 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

In home games last season, the Celtics eclipsed the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 43.9% of away games (18 of 41 contests).

Last season the Celtics scored only 4.8 more points per game (117.9) than the Knicks conceded (113.1).

When Boston scored more than 113.1 points, it was 36-17 versus the spread and 45-8 overall.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Knicks had better results on the road (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0).

Looking at the over/under, New York's games finished over more frequently at home (24 of 41, 58.5%) than away (20 of 41, 48.8%) last season.

The Knicks' 116 points per game were only 4.6 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed.

New York went 33-21 versus the spread and 35-19 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.

Celtics vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)

Celtics Knicks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 116 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 36-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 33-21 45-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 35-19 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 38-14 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-13

