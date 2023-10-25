When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Curtis Lazar score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

  • Lazar is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • Lazar has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are conceding 19 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max

