Dawson Mercer Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - October 25
The New Jersey Devils, Dawson Mercer among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Looking to bet on Mercer's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dawson Mercer vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
|Devils vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Capitals Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Capitals
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mercer Season Stats Insights
- Mercer has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).
- Mercer has yet to score a goal through five games this year.
- Mercer has yet to register a point this year through five games.
- Mercer has yet to post an assist through five games this season.
- Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.
- There is a 32.3% chance of Mercer having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Mercer Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|5
|Games
|4
|0
|Points
|5
|0
|Goals
|1
|0
|Assists
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.