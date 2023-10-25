The New Jersey Devils, Dawson Mercer among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Looking to bet on Mercer's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Dawson Mercer vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Mercer has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

Mercer has yet to register a point this year through five games.

Mercer has yet to post an assist through five games this season.

Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Mercer having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mercer Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 5 Games 4 0 Points 5 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 4

