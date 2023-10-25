In the upcoming tilt versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Dougie Hamilton to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Dougie Hamilton score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamilton stats and insights

Hamilton has scored in three of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play, Hamilton has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are giving up 19 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

