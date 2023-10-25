The New Jersey Devils, with Dougie Hamilton, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Hamilton in that upcoming Devils-Capitals matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

Hamilton's plus-minus this season, in 21:58 per game on the ice, is -1.

In three of five games this season, Hamilton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hamilton has a point in all five games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Hamilton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of five games played.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Hamilton hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Hamilton has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 5 Games 4 6 Points 3 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

