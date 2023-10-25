Dougie Hamilton Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - October 25
The New Jersey Devils, with Dougie Hamilton, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Hamilton in that upcoming Devils-Capitals matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Dougie Hamilton vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Hamilton Season Stats Insights
- Hamilton's plus-minus this season, in 21:58 per game on the ice, is -1.
- In three of five games this season, Hamilton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Hamilton has a point in all five games this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Hamilton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of five games played.
- The implied probability is 57.1% that Hamilton hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Hamilton has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Hamilton Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|5
|Games
|4
|6
|Points
|3
|3
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|2
