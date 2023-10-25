Erik Haula Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - October 25
Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Thinking about a wager on Haula in the Devils-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.
Erik Haula vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Haula Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Haula has averaged 11:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.
- Haula has twice scored a goal in a game this year in four games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Haula has tallied point in two of four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Haula has had an assist in one of four games this season.
- Haula has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Haula has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Haula Stats vs. the Capitals
- On defense, the Capitals are conceding 19 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|4
|Games
|4
|3
|Points
|5
|2
|Goals
|3
|1
|Assists
|2
