Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Thinking about a wager on Haula in the Devils-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Haula vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Haula Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Haula has averaged 11:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Haula has twice scored a goal in a game this year in four games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Haula has tallied point in two of four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Haula has had an assist in one of four games this season.

Haula has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Haula has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Haula Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are conceding 19 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 4 Games 4 3 Points 5 2 Goals 3 1 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.