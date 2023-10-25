Can we count on Jack Hughes lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Hughes has scored -- and it was multiple goals both times.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated two goals and seven assists.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 4.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are giving up 19 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

