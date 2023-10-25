Jack Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - October 25
Jack Hughes will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals play on Wednesday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Hughes are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Jack Hughes vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- Hughes has averaged 22:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).
- In two of five games this season, Hughes has tallied a goal, and he scored multiple goals in both contests.
- Hughes has recorded a point in all five games he's played this season, with multiple points in four of them.
- In four of five games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Hughes goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 66.7% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Hughes Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have conceded 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|5
|Games
|4
|14
|Points
|5
|4
|Goals
|3
|10
|Assists
|2
