Jack Hughes will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals play on Wednesday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Hughes are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jack Hughes vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 22:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In two of five games this season, Hughes has tallied a goal, and he scored multiple goals in both contests.

Hughes has recorded a point in all five games he's played this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In four of five games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hughes goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 66.7% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 5 Games 4 14 Points 5 4 Goals 3 10 Assists 2

