Can we count on Jesper Bratt scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Bratt has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play, Bratt has accumulated two goals and six assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 23.1% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

