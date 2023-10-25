Will Jesper Bratt Score a Goal Against the Capitals on October 25?
Can we count on Jesper Bratt scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bratt stats and insights
- In two of five games this season, Bratt has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- On the power play, Bratt has accumulated two goals and six assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 23.1% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
