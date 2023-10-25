The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Bratt against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.

Jesper Bratt vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt has averaged 19:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Bratt has scored in two of the five games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Bratt has a point in four games this year (out of five), including multiple points three times.

Bratt has an assist in four of five games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bratt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

There is a 54.5% chance of Bratt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bratt Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are conceding 19 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 5 Games 4 9 Points 2 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

