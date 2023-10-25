Jesper Bratt Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - October 25
The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Bratt against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.
Jesper Bratt vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
|Devils vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Capitals Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Capitals
Bratt Season Stats Insights
- Bratt has averaged 19:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).
- Bratt has scored in two of the five games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.
- Bratt has a point in four games this year (out of five), including multiple points three times.
- Bratt has an assist in four of five games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Bratt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.
- There is a 54.5% chance of Bratt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Bratt Stats vs. the Capitals
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are conceding 19 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-13).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|5
|Games
|4
|9
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|1
