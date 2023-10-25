When the New Jersey Devils take on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will John Marino find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will John Marino score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Marino stats and insights

Marino is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

Marino has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

