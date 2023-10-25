The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Luke Hughes light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Hughes scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Hughes has scored one goal on the power play.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 19 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.