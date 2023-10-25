Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Capitals on October 25?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Nathan Bastian a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bastian stats and insights
- Bastian is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Bastian has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 19 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
