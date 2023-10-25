For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Nathan Bastian a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Bastian has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 19 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.