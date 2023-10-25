On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Nico Hischier going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Hischier stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Hischier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

Hischier has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

