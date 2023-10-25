Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils will play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Hischier in that upcoming Devils-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nico Hischier vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier has averaged 17:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Hischier has a goal in one of his five games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In one of five games this year, Hischier has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Hischier has yet to post an assist through five games this year.

Hischier has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hischier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hischier Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 5 Games 4 1 Points 3 1 Goals 1 0 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.