Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - October 25
Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils will play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Hischier in that upcoming Devils-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Nico Hischier vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
|Devils vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Capitals Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Capitals
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- Hischier has averaged 17:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- Hischier has a goal in one of his five games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In one of five games this year, Hischier has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.
- Hischier has yet to post an assist through five games this year.
- Hischier has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hischier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.
Hischier Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-13).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|5
|Games
|4
|1
|Points
|3
|1
|Goals
|1
|0
|Assists
|2
