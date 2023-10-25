Should you bet on Ondrej Palat to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Palat stats and insights

Palat is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Palat has picked up two assists on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are conceding 19 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

