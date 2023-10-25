Ondrej Palat Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - October 25
Ondrej Palat will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals play on Wednesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Palat? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Ondrej Palat vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Palat Season Stats Insights
- Palat's plus-minus this season, in 14:59 per game on the ice, is -2.
- Palat has yet to score a goal this season through five games played.
- Palat has recorded a point twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.
- Palat has had an assist twice this year in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- Palat has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Palat has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Palat Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have conceded 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-13).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|5
|Games
|3
|2
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
