Ondrej Palat will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals play on Wednesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Palat? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ondrej Palat vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat's plus-minus this season, in 14:59 per game on the ice, is -2.

Palat has yet to score a goal this season through five games played.

Palat has recorded a point twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Palat has had an assist twice this year in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Palat has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Palat has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palat Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 5 Games 3 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.