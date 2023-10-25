In the upcoming matchup versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Timo Meier to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

Meier is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

