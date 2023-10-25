Timo Meier Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - October 25
The New Jersey Devils, Timo Meier among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Considering a wager on Meier? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Timo Meier vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Meier Season Stats Insights
- Meier has averaged 16:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).
- Through five games this year, Meier has yet to score a goal.
- Meier has tallied point in two of five games this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Meier has an assist in two of five games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.
- Meier's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Meier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Meier Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|5
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
