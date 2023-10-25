The New Jersey Devils, Timo Meier among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Considering a wager on Meier? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Timo Meier vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Meier Season Stats Insights

Meier has averaged 16:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Through five games this year, Meier has yet to score a goal.

Meier has tallied point in two of five games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Meier has an assist in two of five games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Meier's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Meier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 5 Games 3 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

